The New York Times Tries A Living Social Offer

Living Social may be mostly pole dancers and Mexican food, but the service offers other deals as well.



For example: The New York Times.

For the next 14 hours and 58 minutes (and counting down), you can pay just $31 for a 16-week Sunday home-delivery subscription and free all digital access.

“Forget homemade pancakes and a robe: A relaxing Sunday isn’t worth its salt without a copy of The New York Times – the most widely read of the seven-day dailies that has garnered more than 100 Pulitzer Prizes,” the cheeky copy reads.

Alright then.

How is the offer doing? So far 829 people have purchased the paper at a 60% savings.

That’s not bad – the deal extends only to people in New York – but it’s not great either.

Compare the less than 1,000 figure with the more than 18,000 subscriptions The Economist scored from one recent Groupon and you’ll see that the grey Lady and LivingSocial have some work left to do.

Maybe they could offer some pole dancing lessons as well?

