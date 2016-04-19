Apple's annual summit for app creators is hitting San Francisco on June 13

Apple’s annual developer conference usually takes place in June, and now we know when: From June 13 through June 17 in San Francisco.
Apple’s voice assistant Siri gave the response to Business Insider on Monday, although Apple’s official website has not yet been updated.
Developing…
NOW WATCH: ASSAULT RIFLES AND BATH SALTS — John McAfee tells the inside story behind his outrageous viral video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.