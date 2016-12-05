'Westworld' fans officially figured out when the show is taking place

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld.”

As fans try to suck all of the marrow out of the season finale of the first season of “Westworld,” HBO is already delivering a slew of Easter eggs in the form of its Delos incorporated website, DiscoverWestworld.com.

The website, which before the finale featured a friendly help bot named Aeden, is now going haywire. And though it may seem like a silly game for fans, there is actually a lot of buried information in the website.

One such Easter egg, spotted by Reddit user Herbrax212, is that we finally know when the events of “Westworld” are taking place.

As previously discussed, the events of “Westworld” are taking place in three different time frames: Before the park opened, five or so years after the park opened, and 30 years after the park opened.

So when Herbrax212 noticed a timestamp in security footage of Maeve’s grand escape — June 15, 2052 — we were finally able to date all of the events in “Westworld”:

2018 — Arnold and Dr. Ford are about to open the Westworld park together.

Arnold, realising that Dolores is sentient and the park would be hell for her, combines Dolores with a character named Wyatt and has her and Teddy massacre their fellow hosts before Dolores turns the gun on Arnold and then herself. It’s a (failed) attempt to keep the park from opening.

~2022 — William and Logan visit Westworld.

This is when William falls in love with Dolores and the park. After he loses her, he goes on a rampage through the park and realises he needs to buy it and save it from closing after it reveals his true self.

2052 — Dr. Ford’s final narrative, the Man in the Black, and Maeve’s escape.

This is “present day” when the Man in Black/William is seeking the maze and Maeve is attempting to escape from the park. June 15, 2052 is the official date the hosts declare war on the humans and Dr. Ford is killed by Dolores.

The second season of “Westworld will be out by 2018 — here’s hoping we don’t get an announcement for a new AI-themed park that same year.

