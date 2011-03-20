When Is The Supermoon?

Photo: tj.blackwell on flickr

An extreme supermoon — when a full moon comes abnormally close to the planet Earth — will occur tonight, on Saturday March 19, 2011.People on the east coast should look to the eastern horizon at 7:43 in the evening to see the moon at its largest. Early in the evening the moon’s size will be amplified by atmospheric distortion.



The full moon hasn’t come this close in 18 years.

You probably shouldn’t be worried. Although lunar perigee is known to amplify tides, there is no evidence that it causes earthquakes. Nonetheless many speculate that it will occurred right after the giant 2004 Indonesian earthquake, and now right after the Japan quake.

