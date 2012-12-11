There's A Right Time To Start Cutting Off Your Nieces And Nephews

Photo: M.Woodruff/Business Insider

My little girl keeps growing up, no matter how nicely I ask her not to.When my daughter, Nina, was still measuring her age in single-digits, I’d tuck her into bed every evening and, just before kissing her goodnight, ask her to stop getting older.



She didn’t listen.

The truth is, kids are always in a hurry to grow up.

Unlike many adults, who prefer to stop counting at 39, kids proudly embrace every new candle on their birthday cake as a badge of honour.

Why else would they typically go out of their way to volunteer that they’re not just, say, “six” — but “six-and-a-half”?

Nina officially became a teenager earlier this summer. Never mind that she had been telling anybody who would listen that she was “almost 13″ only a few months after celebrating her twelfth birthday.

For Nina, getting to her 13th birthday was especially important because that was the milestone we established she had to reach before she could have her own Facebook account.

Of course, every kid also looks forward to their 18th birthday because that’s the day they officially become adults. Hopefully, upstanding responsible ones.

Not coincidentally, age 18 also happens to be the last time my nieces, nephews, and other close friends and family members get birthday and Christmas gifts from their Uncle Len. After that, I still mark those occasions by an appropriate Hallmark greeting card — but sans cash, gift certificates or gift cards.

If people think that makes me a penny-pinching curmudgeon, so be it.

As I see it, you have to draw the line somewhere and, frankly, I have no intention of sending a thirtysomething niece or nephew who’s earning a six-figure income a birthday card with a sawbuck in it.

Come to think of it, I see no point in sending a thirtysomething niece or nephew who’s earning almost zero income a birthday card with a sawbuck in it either.

Of course, if not handled correctly, that kind of gift policy can become an extremely delicate situation — especially when you’ve got multiple nieces and nephews still living in the same house who are on both sides of 18. That’s when things can get really … interesting.

I found that out the hard way a few years ago. The Honeybee and I ran afoul of a 19-year-old relative after she opened up her Christmas card from us and found no cash or gift card inside. Her disappointment then turned to resentment after she saw that her younger siblings still got their gifts.

What soon followed was some very, let’s just say, unseasonal holiday “greetings” sent in our direction. Over time, I think she eventually came to accept our household gift-giving policy — but not before she regretfully expressed a lot of hard feelings.

That little incident taught me the importance of giving my teenage nieces and nephews — and their parents too — a friendly reminder of my gift giving policy at least a year or two before the annual gift door closes. That way there are no surprises.

And before any of you fire off one of your own nasty-grams telling me what an inconsiderate cheapskate I am, you can rest assured that all my nieces, nephews and other close relatives will still be receiving gifts for their high school and college graduations, and their weddings and baby showers too. Assuming I get an announcement, of course.

See there?

I may be a crusty curmudgeon, but I also have a heart.

