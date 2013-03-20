SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: When Is The Best Time To Tweet?

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



When Is The Best Time To Tweet? (Buddy Media via Fusework Studios)

Buddy Media recently published a report titled Strategies for Effective Tweeting: A Statistical Review. The report is based on the data compiled from their analysis of user engagement from over 320 Twitter profiles managed by various brands. Based on their data they make several recommendations for how best to maximise the use of Twitter as a business. The main results, including day, time and how to increase engagement and retweets, can be easily seen in an infographic put together by Fusework Studios. Click here for the image in its entirety. Read >>Social Media Tactics To Rock Your Marketing (Heidi Cohen)

Here are seven actionable marketing insights on social media advertising complete with the research charts and related tactics to help your marketing: 1) Determine where your employees can participate on social media most effectively to ensure that you’ve got a human voice and extend your brand in an authentic way.

2) Ensure that your social media advertising spend is aligned with your social media presence on the networks your target audience frequents.

Social media advertising supports both online and offline advertising and provides advertisers with the ability to engage their prospects further to build relationships that result in sales. There are five more suggestions in the article. Read >>

Steps To A Better Social Media Strategy (AlleyWatch)

Despite the fact that most Americans have embraced social media, recent studies show that as many as 72 per cent of businesses that have a social media presence do not have a clearly defined social strategy in place. Without a clear social strategy, building a successful social presence that inspires customer loyalty and engagement is nearly impossible.

Social media is undoubtedly still in its early stages and continues to rapidly evolve. What the social landscape will look like in 1 year, 5 years and 10 years from now will be very different than what we see today. Read >>

The Pinterest How-To Guide (Prestige Marketing via Marketing Land)

Still haven’t gotten started on one of the fastest social media sites out there, Pinterest? Pin this: an infographic guide for marketers on how to get started with the service. The infographic covers everything from making good use of your “About” copy to the use of hashtags, running themed boards and more. Did you know that 79 per cent of the Pinterest users are female and mums are 61 per cent more likely to use Pinterest than any other demographic. Including the price on a pin generates an average of 36 per cent more likes. Check out the full infograph here. Read >>

Post Your Way To Facebook Success (pagemodo via Social Media Today)

With rising competition on Facebook, social media managers need to constantly post interesting and relevant content to keep engaging their fans. But how do you really do that? The key to a great social media strategy is to know what and when to post, in order to maximise the most likes, comments and shares possible. Fortunately for you the infographic from pagemodo below has some tried and tested methods spelled out to get your social media marketing rocking without spending a bunch of time doing it. Click here for the full infograph. Read >>Should You Accept Your Parent’s Facebook Request? (Cool Material via Bit Rebels)

Having a Facebook account has almost become a must today if you want to feel like you are a part of the ever growing worldwide community we all call the Internet. Facebook has always been sort of a starting point for most social networking fanatics. You quickly widen your horizon to include Twitter and other social networking services. There is one question that probably all Facebook users ask themselves, and that question is whether or not you should accept your parent’s Facebook friend request. Read >>

