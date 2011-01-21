When Is T-Mobile Going To Get The iPhone? "Ask Apple"

AT&T 3G: The monkey on Apple’s back.

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

Now that the iPhone is no longer an AT&T exclusive, when are other U.S. carriers like T-Mobile going to get to sell it?”Ask Apple” was the response from T-Mobile executives this morning at a media breakfast in New York.



Execs noted that the current iPhone does not support the radio band that T-Mobile uses for its wireless data network, but that wireless chipsets have “evolved” to support many more radio bands.

So there could be an easier opportunity for a handset maker like Apple to support T-Mobile’s unusual frequency in the future. Perhaps the iPhone 5? Or the 2012 iPhone?

As for T-Mobile’s instructions to “ask Apple,” we’ve done that, and will update if we hear back.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is running TV commercials mocking the iPhone’s slow 3G network speed, including a new one making fun of Verizon, Apple’s new partner.

That may cause some grunts at Apple, but shouldn’t prevent Apple from working with T-Mobile in the future — don’t forget that Verizon used to make fun of the iPhone in TV ads, and that Apple and T-Mobile are partners in Europe.

Read: Don’t Buy The Verizon iPhone Yet, Unless You NEED A New Phone ASAP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.