When Is Romney Going To Fire His Campaign Manager And Shake Up His Team?

Earlier in the campaign, in response to some question or other, Mitt Romney said that he likes to fire people.Throughout his career, Mitt Romney has also demonstrated prodigious skill at restructuring misfiring organisations to make them more profitable and productive.



So, the question is….

When is Mitt Romney going to fire his campaign manager and restructure his campaign?

I don’t have any special insight into the Romney campaign–for example, I don’t even know who Romney’s campaign manager is–but I know a badly marketed product when I see it.

And, right now, Mitt Romney is a very badly marketed product.

The assumption of the Romney campaign appears to have been that Mitt Romney would just be able to go around pointing out that the economy’s crappy and highlighting his business experience and that that would be enough to get him elected.

Based on the polls, that does not appear to be enough.

And so the Romney campaign has tried some other marketing tactics lately, such as trashing the President for his response to a terrorist attack and, in the process, painfully reminding everyone that Mitt Romney has no (zero) foreign policy experience.

And then, yesterday, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke promised unlimited free money to Mitt Romney’s most ardent constituency–Wall Street–and the stock market soared, the Romney campaign effectively condemned the move.

Meanwhile, Romney’s odds of winning the election have been plummeting.

According to Intrade, what was expected to be a tight race is now running 65-35 in favour of Obama.

Well, there are only ~54 days left.

If the Romney campaign doesn’t turn itself around soon, hundreds of millions of dollars of Romney-donor investor capital will have been wasted.

So, from this might-be customer’s perspective, anyway, it seems like it’s time for a restructuring.

