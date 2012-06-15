Pinterest Goes Into Lockdown: Plans Three Huge Product Launches This Summer

Photo: The Daily Muse

For the past few summers, Facebook has gone into what management calls “lockdown” mode, where for a number of weeks the companies engineers stay later and work harder, getting several big product launches ready to go.This summer, hot social media startup Pinterest seems to be copying the idea.



A source close to the company tells us that in the next 30 to 60 days, Pinterest plans to launch three massive products: an official API, an iPad app, and an app for Android.

Pinterest, a site where users can save and share images and links, has the resources to go on this kind of attack.

It’s in the process of raising $100 million or so at a $1.5 billion valuation, and for the past few weeks it’s been hiring like crazy – poaching talent from Apple, Google, and lots from Facebook.

We didn’t bother reaching out to Pinterest PR for this story, because the company does not like commenting on what it would call “rumours and speculation,” though this report is neither.

