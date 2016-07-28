Here's the first trailer and premiere date for Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' revival

Fans can finally return to Stars Hollow on November 25.

Netflix released an announcement of the premiere date and the first teaser video for the four-part revival of “Gilmore Girls,” the cult-classic TV show that ran for seven seasons on The WB and The CW.

Watch the full video:

