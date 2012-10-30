The Tide Will Keep Going Out For Another Hour... Then It Will Start Coming In

Photo: ProTides

The biggest concern about the impact of Hurricane Sandy is related to the storm surge–the massive inflow of ocean water driven by the wind.



Sandy’s arrival has coincided perfectly with the full moon, which makes even normal high tide higher than average.

The combination of storm surge and the full moon are expected to result in record-high water later today.

In most of the northeast, high tide came at about 8-9AM this morning, and the tide has been going out since then. The flooding the northeast is seeing now, in other words, is likely several feet below the level we’ll see later this evening.

Low tide in New York Harbor is at 2:11PM this afternoon.

After that, the tide will start coming in.

High tide will be at about 8:17PM this evening.

SEE ALSO: The Hurricane Hasn’t Even Hit Yet–And Check Out This Flooding

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.