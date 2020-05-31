Florida approves Disney World's plan to start reopening on July 11

Wikimedia Commons Florida’s Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced on Friday Disney World and SeaWorld’s plans to reopen had received state approval.

Disney World and SeaWorld have gotten approval from the state of Florida to go ahead with their plans to reopen.

SeaWorld is set to open to the public on June 11 while Walt Disney World will begin welcoming guests back on July 11 along with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on July 15.

It’s official: Disney World and SeaWorld have reopening days.

Two of Orlando, Florida’s biggest theme parks have gotten approval from the state to welcome back guests. According to CNN, SeaWorld is opening on June 10 while Walt Disney World is set to open its doors on July 11.

On Friday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings tweeted both plans had received state approval.

“I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11,” he wrote.

Part of Disney’s plan includes the reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15.

Disney’s reopening is going to look at different than it ever has before.

When it’s time for Disney’s reopening, guests will need to have both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date, face coverings are required for all guests and cast members ages 2 and up, temperature screenings will be required in some locations, fireworks, parades, shows, and events that create crowds will be temporarily unavailable in order to “allow for physical distancing and limited contact,” according to Disney World’s website.

As far as SeaWorld Orlando, the park is requiring face masks for employees and guests, mandatory temperature checks for everyone before entering the park, physical distancing throughout the park, starting contactless payment systems, and providing hand sanitizer for when you get on and off rides, according to Fox35 Orlando.

Representatives for Disney World and Sea World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

