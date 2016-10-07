The 'Blade Runner' sequel that's been awaited for years finally has a title and release date

Warner Bros. released the title and release date for the “Blade Runner” sequel on Thursday.

“Blade Runner 2049” will open in theatres on October 6, 2017.

Harrison Ford reprises the role of Rick Deckard from the original, which is based on a Philip K. Dick novel. The sequel will take place several decades after the original film, and will also star Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright.

Rumours of a “Blade Runner” sequel in development have been around for years following the influential original, but it’s exciting to see it coming to fruition.

The new movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is one of the most sought-after directors working today coming off hits like “Prisoners,” “Sicario,” and the upcoming sci-fi movie “Arrival.”

The original “Blade Runner,” which came out in 1982 and was directed by Ridley Scott (who is a producer on the sequel), has since become a favourite of sci-fi fans. The movie had a $27.5 million theatrical run ($81.2 million counting inflation).

NOW WATCH: Mark Wahlberg plays a Boston police sergeant in a new movie about the Boston Marathon bombing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.