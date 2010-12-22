The Bigger Question: When Is Apple Actually Going To Sell TVs?

Photo: Associated Press

Apple announced today that it will soon pass 1 million Apple TV set-top boxes sold.That’s cool and all, but when is Apple actually going to sell TVs?



With the 27-inch iMac, it’s getting pretty close to living room size screens.

And Apple can’t be too pleased with the crappy plastic TVs that its Apple TV customers are using. It’s sort of like the Motorola ROKR before the iPhone came out.

Plus, now that Google TV software is shipping in some Sony TVs, and theoretically in other TVs next year, it might be time for Apple to try and tackle the high end of the TV market.

Perhaps next year when there’s an Apple TV App Store. Or maybe in 2012, as LED TV components get cheaper, so Apple can actually harvest respectable margins from this notoriously crappy business.

Of course, Apple has shot down these ideas in the past, saying it has no interest in being in the TV market. But it also said that about video iPods, phones, and e-books. And now it’s in all of those industries, and doing very well.

(One of our colleagues has a wacky idea that Apple will revolutionise 3D home TV, and that’s what it’s waiting for. We’re sceptical about that one.)

