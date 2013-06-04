Report: A New iPad Mini Will Come Out For The Holidays

According to the sometimes accurate Taiwanese tech site DigiTimes, Apple is coming out with a new, re-designed big iPad during the third quarter of this year and a new iPad Mini for the holiday shopping season.



We’ve read here and there that the new big iPad will look more like an iPad Mini and the iPad Mini will have the “retina” (very high definition) screen that comes standard with new iPhones.

Here’s an image that could be the new iPads, or could be totally bogus. It’s from 9to5Mac:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.