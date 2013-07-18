H&M Just Revealed When It Will Finally Launch E-Commerce

Fast fashion fans, rejoice: H&M will finally launch e-commerce in August.



The company revealed in a tweet that U.S. customers will be able to buy products online next month:

H&M has delayed an e-commerce launch for the past year, reports Tyler McCall at Fashionista.

Earlier this year, the website had reported false rumours that e-commerce would be off the ground by June.

H&M is a massive retailer known for its ever-rotating selection, so it’s not surprising that it’s taken so long for e-commerce to get off the ground.

The company’s global head of digital Jordan Nasser recently said the company was struggling “to make something that is both inspiring and shoppable.”

