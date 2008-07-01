When Hell Freezes Over Department

Henry Blodget

The WSJ helpfully publishes a list of “10 Signs That Will Tell You The Credit Crunch Is Over.” Some of them are on the money. Here’s one that isn’t:

Traders stop blaming losses on so-called Black Swans — rare and unforeseeable events with a big impact — and instead accept that their own models are wrong.

When will that happen? Not in your lifetime.

