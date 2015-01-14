WALL STREET CEO: There's A Wrong Time To Get Your MBA

There’s a time when getting your MBA is a waste of time, and according to Build America Mutual CEO Seán McCarthy, and that time is right after college.

McCarthy sat down with OneWire‘s Skiddy von Stade to discuss his bond insurance company — as well as what he looks for in job applicants, when he thinks they should pursue MBAs, and even what they should study in college.

“I think it’s a waste of time to go back and get an MBA right out of undergraduate school,” he said in the second part of a two-part interview. “You have to have real life experience to apply the business theory that you learned in graduate school.”

He said he prefers to see applicants who had three or more years of experience under their belts before getting MBAs, “and then have a particular sense of what they’re trying to accomplish when they get that graduate degree.”

He added that MBAs are not a requirement to be a successful job applicant, and his company also hires people with undergraduate and other specialised degrees.

“If you have everybody who thinks the same way and has the same background, you’ll miss the same issue every time,” he said.

Watch the first part of the two-part OneWire interview here.

Watch the second part of the interview above and subscribe to the series to get new interviews as soon as they are posted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.