A Cool Graph To Tell You When Fruits And Vegetables Are In Season

You love blueberries, kiwi and mango, but when is the best time to make a fruit salad out of them?



These handy “produce posters” by food photographer Russell Van Kraayenburg provide the ultimate map to buying seasonal fruits and veggies.

(The artist has a bunch of other helpful cooking posters, including a guide to basic cooking methods, on his site Chasing Delicious).

The month and the seasons are in the centre. The coloured bars represent each fruit or vegetable. The length of the bar shows when each is at peak flavour. Avocados are ripe from March through September, for example.

“I like using circles in design and figured they would work well to represent the fluidity of the seasons and produce availability,” Kraayenburg told us.

Post this in your kitchen or take it on your next grocery trip.

Photo: Russell van Kraayenburg

Photo: Russell van Kraayenburg

SEE ALSO: 10 Common Foods That Are Proven To Reduce Stress >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.