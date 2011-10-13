When Fantasy Sports Cross Over To Reality

Apple’s Steve Jobs may have left us yesterday however that doesn’t mean that the forward thinking, innovation and the way we operate with regard to creating new products and services in these ever changing times will stall. As you probably know by now there is a brand spankin’ new award being given this NFL season, it’s the RotoExperts NFL Fantasy Football Player of the Year Award. RotoExperts has partnered with the 75-year-old prestigious Maxwell Football Club, the oldest football organisation in America, to present this award to the NFL player having the largest impact on the game of Fantasy Football during the 2011 NFL season (see press release here).



On the surface this may not seem like a big deal, but when a 75-year old stalwart in the football industry packed with tradition and hard core old school values makes the decision to change with the times and add a Fantasy Football Award to the list of prestigious awards it offers, the sea change is momentous. Let’s take a look at why the Maxwell Football Club did this.

Fantasy Sports is a rapidly growing widely penetrating industry. According to the Fantasy Trade Association (FSTA), the industry reached over 27 million adult Americans in 2010 and participation has grown over 60% the past four years with 19% of males in the U.S. playing fantasy sports. It’s estimated that 32 million people age 12 and above in the U.S. and Canada played fantasy sports in 2010. That figure is undoubtedly up once again this year and up significantly from a 2006 FSTA study that estimated 19.4 million people age 12 and above in the U.S. and Canada played fantasy sports and 34.5 million people had played fantasy sports in total. The 2006 study showed 22% of U.S. adult males 18 to 49 years old, with Internet access played fantasy sports and the study at the time did not take into account the exploding growth of the internet connecting smart phone market. Growth in the Fantasy Sports industry is rampant and estimated to have a $3 – $4 billion annual economic impact across the sports industry in 2011 with metrics in both participation and economic growing faster than can be recorded.

Through the Maxwell Football Club’s open membership policy you can now vote on this new award and many other prestigious awards given by the Maxwell Football Club by obtaining a RotoExperts Maxwell Club Membership. As a RotoExperts’ Maxwell Football Club Member, you will also receive an invitation to the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala, Celebrity Golf Classic and more. You can go to www.rotoexperts.com/maxwell for more information about becoming a voting member.

Each week Dr. Roto from RotoExperts.com will list his leading candidates for the award. As with any award, the people will have their favourites and there will be much debate on who the winner should be. Here’s how Dr. Roto sees things shaping up after four weeks of play. Not only can you vote for this award, but you can interact with in the public domain with your peers and discuss who you think should win the award by calling into SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio’s morning show with Scott Engel & Adam Ronis Monday through Friday. You can also have the forum to talk about the award on the airwaves Sunday mornings by calling in on Dr. Roto’s ESPN show, Fantasy Football GameDay or by calling into the NFL RedZone Report on Thursday’s with Dr. Roto and NFL Scout Jayson Braddock.

If you are thinking that fantasy and reality are staring to blend in the sporting world you are right. Fantasy sports are all the rage in 2011 popular with the young and old, men and women and even the participants themselves. This is a trend that isn’t going away so get used to it. If you’re not involved you are missing out on turning the fantasy of being your own team GM and manager into reality, a natural head rush only experienced by taking part. Become a RotoExperts Maxwell Football Club member and vote for your favourite player.

More NFL Coverage

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

You may email Mike @ [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MikeCardano. Listen to Mike Cardano on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio with Scott Engel and the morning crew Tuesday mornings at 10am ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.