When Facebook Took The Internet From Google

In “Terminator 3 – Rise of The Machines,” John Connor continues his quest to stop Skynet and the computers from taking control of the military and civilian computer systems, and thus, take control of the world.



There’s a moment in the film, at 5:18pm EST, on July 25, 2004, when in an attempt to stop a cyber attack, Skynet is brought online.

In that moment, the long dominance of the human race came to an end, and computers (Skynet) began their inexorable march to controlling the world.

It was shocking, in part, because the humans had been in charge for so long, that we just assumed we would always be in control of the world.

It’s hard to pinpoint the moment when Google took control of the Internet, but one day that can be pointed to is September 4, 2001, the day Google was granted its Page Rank patent. As the baton passed from AOL and Yahoo to Google, Google took control of the Internet in terms of being the dominant driver of traffic to virtually every Website in the world.

As such, Google became the heart of the Internet, pumping out massive amounts of traffic, the life blood of Websites, to the entire world. Hundreds of thousands of big and small Websites now pay Google to drive traffic to their site. In addition, virtually every commercial Website optimizes their site so that Google’s algorithm (i.e. Page Rank system) drives traffic to their site.

Search, which had started with a few humans/Yahoos, had yielded to the “Rise of the Machines” and their algorithms and Page Ranks. Google’s dominance seemed to grow every month as their share of searches marched ever upward. Everyone assumed that Google would reign supreme for years to come. The machines appeared to have won control of the Internet. It’s shocking to realise that control has passed once again, and the machines lost.

It’s hard to pinpoint the moment when Facebook took control of the Internet (away from Google). One day that can be pointed to is September 5, 2006, when the news feed was first implemented on Facebook. Another meaningful day is May 24, 2007, when Facebook opened up its API (Applications Programming Interface) to other developers (e.g. Zynga) so they could write applications for the Facebook platform.

Yet another important date was April 21, 2010, when Facebook announced the Open Graph, extending Facebook’s tentacles throughout the Web. Whatever day you choose, we believe the baton has been passed, and Facebook is on an inexorable march to control the Internet and be the major driver of traffic. Facebook’s control will grow every day, until something new comes along, or the government steps in.

Facebook, and its individualized newsfeed, is already a major driver of traffic to Websites around the world. Facebook remains on a dramatically faster growth curve than Google, and traffic generation from Facebook’s search is embryonic. It turns out that your friends are actually better at knowing what you want than machines and algorithms.

Wedbush Securities initiated coverage today of Google. For the full report and important disclosures, please contact your Wedbush sales representative. Wedbush Securities makes a market in the publicly-traded securities mentioned herein. The information is neither intended to be a complete record or analysis nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security mentioned herein. This information is obtained from internal and external sources, which is believed to be reliable; however, no guarantee of its accuracy can be made. Wedbush Securities is member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.