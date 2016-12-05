Everything we know about season 2 of 'Westworld' that fans will wait years to see

HBO We can’t believe it either, Teddy.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for “Westworld” seasons one and two.

Season one of HBO’s hit show “Westworld” ended with a literal bang.

The mind-bending show and it’s lauded finale set up a huge war between humans and the sentient hosts that they have created. Dr. Ford’s grand plan was finally revealed as an army of hosts descended upon the shareholders who had come to witness his last narrative.

It was truly epic.

Immediately, fans began wondering when the next season will be. Here’s everything we know:

When will it return?

Casey Bloys, the programing president for HBO, told Entertainment Weekly that “Westworld” probably won’t return until 2018 because of “how big the world is and what goes into shooting it.”

Hopefully this doesn’t mean we’ll need to wait two whole years — even with a sweeping show like “Game of Thrones,” HBO is able to turn around new seasons within a year’s time.

Since “Westworld” is finishing up at the tail end of 2016, it could be that the show will premiere in early 2018. Fans should keep their ears to the ground for more announcements from Bloys.

Who’s coming back?

The ending of the first season definitely set up a few returning characters we’re likely to see: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Teddy (James Marsden), and Bernard/Arnold (Jeffrey Wright), will most likely be back to keep stirring up trouble in the park.

What’s most surprising is who will be joining them — Ed Harris told BBC Radio 4 that he will be coming back to the park as the Man in Black, or William.

“I was just talking to Jonah Nolan last night, who’s a creator of this thing with his wife Lisa Joy, and yeah, they’re doing another season,” he said. “They’re going to do 10 more episodes, and I will be involved.”

Though it’s unclear if he’ll be back as flashbacks or “reveries” or perhaps leading the fight against the army of hosts, it looks like Harris will be, in his words, “involved.”

What will it be about?

In the final credits of the finale, Nolan said that, “If the first season is defined by control, the second season is defined by chaos.”

Now that Ford’s grand plan for the hosts to escape the park has been revealed, “chaos” is an understatement for what is about to happen. The entire army of hosts kept in cold storage are now let loose on the park, and at least one host — Dolores — has achieved consciousness.

After a twisted first season, it was revealed that Ford kept the hosts in the park not only so they could achieve sentience over time, but also to learn about their enemies, humans. The hosts definitely will be holding a grudge.

Apart from the impending humans-versus-hosts war, Nolan also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that we’ll learn new details about the hosts, including how their minds and bodies function.

“Their construction and their power source is something we’re really going to get into during season 2,” Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. “So we’d like to keep that mysterious. They’re closer to biological than they are mechanical, but they don’t suffer brain death the same way we do. They’re largely indistinguishable from human beings, but their brains don’t require oxygen — which opens up interesting possibilities. Their brains are not as fragile as ours. On one hand, their cognition is controllable and malleable, but on a structural level, they can’t be killed in the same way you and I can. There are advantages and disadvantages to being a host. [In] season 2, we’ll be exploring more of the nuts and bolts of what they are — as the hosts themselves are trying to understand.”

2018 can’t come soon enough.

