Here's when 'The Walking Dead' will return to TV

Gene Page/AMCRick and Daryl will be back this fall on AMC.
If you’ve been having zombie withdrawals, hang in there just a little bit longer!
“The Walking Dead” will return to AMC Sunday, October 11, 2015 at 9 p.m.
The announcement was first made at San Diego Comic-Con’s “The Walking Dead” panel.
The season six premiere will be 90 minutes long and will feature 654 zombie extras.
