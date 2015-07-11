Here's when 'The Walking Dead' will return to TV

Gene Page/AMC Rick and Daryl will be back this fall on AMC.

If you’ve been having zombie withdrawals, hang in there just a little bit longer!

“The Walking Dead” will return to AMC Sunday, October 11, 2015 at 9 p.m.

The announcement was first made at San Diego Comic-Con’s “The Walking Dead” panel.

The season six premiere will be 90 minutes long and will feature 654 zombie extras.

