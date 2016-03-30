Here's when ESPN's explosive new O.J. Simpson documentary is airing

ESPN has announced that its highly-anticipated “30 for 30” documentary “O.J.: Made in America” will premiere on ABC on Saturday, June 11, at 9pm ET.

It’s the first ever episodic documentary by ESPN Films’ “30 for 30” brand, which for the last several years has done one-off documentaries and short films touching on memorable moments from the past 30 years in sports. “O.J.: Made in America” has been receiving incredible attention since the entire series showed at the Sundance Film Festival in January (it will next play at the Tribeca Film Festival next month).

Broken up into five parts, the documentary, directed by Ezra Edelman, looks at the life of Simpson broadly: his rise to glory on the football field at USC, becoming one of the most recognisable faces on the planet after his football career ended with his work in commercials and movies, and being at the center of the trial of the century following the murder of his ex-wife, and what led to his imprisonment today.

Following the premiere of part 1 on ABC on June 11 (ESPN and ABC are both owned by Disney), the series will air over the course of four days on ESPN as follows:

Tuesday, June 14

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 1”

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 2”

Wednesday, June 15

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 2”

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 3”

Friday, June 17

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 3”

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 4”

Saturday, June 18

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “O.J.: Made in America — Part 4”

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of finale “O.J.: Made in America — Part 5”

“We are incredibly proud of this epic work of documentary filmmaking. It’s one of the most unique projects ESPN Films has ever done,” said Marie Donoghue, EVP, Global Strategy and Original Content, in a statement released by ESPN. “We are especially excited to team with our ABC colleagues to premiere the first instalment on ABC.”

Business Insider saw the complete series at Sundance, and it’s an incredible work by Edelman that looks not just at Simpsons but also at the history of bigotry within the Los Angeles Police Department.

If you can’t get enough of FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” get ready for the ultimate Simpson deep dive in June.

