Here's when 'Hannibal' will return to TV

“Hannibal” fans have been waiting a long time to learn when season 3 of the cult favourite will return.

Well, we finally have a date!

The series, featuring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, will return to NBC June 4, 2015.

Yes, that means “Hannibal” is moving from Friday nights to Thursdays.

It’s time to feast, fannibals.

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.