We finally know exactly when 'The Walking Dead' spin-off will take place in relation to the original show

AMC The four main leads of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Cliff Curtis, Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Frank Dillane.

Later this month, AMC will premiere a spin-off companion series to its hit series “The Walking Dead.”

Called “Fear the Walking Dead,” the series will serve as a prequel of sorts. The new show will take place before the start of the zombie apocalypse fans have become familiar with on the original show while showing the experience of the end of the world from a group of fresh eyes.

While we know the companion series will take place at some point before “The Walking Dead,” we’re not completely clear on the time frame of the spin-off and when it will begin.

When viewers first tuned into “The Walking Dead” in 2010 we were introduced to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in a world devoid of any sort of virus or sickness. After a gunshot wound put him in a coma, the next time we see him is an unexplained time later where the world has been transformed into the apocalyptic wasteland with which viewers have become familiar.

AMC/The Walking Dead On the pilot episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ viewers are thrown into the zombie apocalypse when the main protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awakens from a coma in a hospital bed after an indeterminate amount of time.

AMC After leaving the hospital, death awaited Rick along with a bunch of questions about what exactly happened during his coma.

AMC As he would soon come to find out, many places were deserted, overrun by the dead.

Sure, “Fear the Walking Dead” showrunner and executive producer Dave Erickson said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour season one will take place over the course of three weeks — a portion of the time when Rick was in his coma — but when exactly will the show start in comparison to “The Walking Dead”?

We asked Erickson if he could elaborate.

“Our starting points are similar. The first day of our show is around or about the day that Rick was shot and fell into his coma,” “Fear the Walking Dead” showrunner and executive producer Dave Erickson told Tech Insider.

AMC Moments before Rick gets shot and put into a coma on the premiere episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ back in 2010.

AMC/The Walking Dead Rick is estimated to have been in his coma for four to five weeks — the time in which the world went from normal to full out apocalypse on ‘The Walking Dead.’

“Robert has said for him, the coma, Rick was probably out four to five weeks,” he continued. “If you count the days of season one of our show, we’re probably around week three [by the end of the season]. So … the discovery will continue. Our characters will be up to speed, and they will know that the world has changed and the apocalypse has come, but there’s still going to be a lot of real estate to explore.”

Justina Mintz/AMC The characters on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ will be years behind those on ‘The Walking Dead.’ They will be questioning exactly what these ‘infected’ humans are that they’re seeing.

“Put it this way, when Rick gets to Atlanta [in ‘The Walking Dead’], and he catches up and he finds Shane, and Lori and Carl, they got a camp set up already. They know what the walkers are, they know how to defend themselves, and they have already created a sort of a system in their own sort of strange dysfunctional family,” said Erickson. “That’s something we will continue to explore as we go into season two [on ‘Fear’]. We will not quite be caught up.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” premieres on AMC August 23 at 9 p.m.

