Daylight-saving time ends this weekend

Get ready for a shock to your system on Nov. 1 — it’s time to turn back our clocks an hour for the end of daylight-saving time.

Daylight-saving time ends on November 1, 2015 at 2:00 a.m.

At 1:59 a.m. on Sunday morning our clocks will bump back an hour, to 1:00 a.m. instead of turning to 2:00 a.m. That gives us an extra hour of sleep and means the sun will seem to rise an hour earlier than we are used to.

According to lore, daylight-saving time (yes that’s the right way to say it) was created during World War I to decrease energy use. This John Oliver clip also mentions that it started with the Germans during that time as a fuel-saving measure.

The debate still rages as to whether or not this time-switch does save energy (there are even groups that want to abolish it all together), but along the way we’ve seen signs that it has negative effects on our health and the economy.

NOW WATCH: We asked an exercise scientist what and when you should eat before working out



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.