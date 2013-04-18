'Breaking Bad' Will Return To AMC In August

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul announced on Twitter the final eight episodes of AMC’s hit series will debut August 11 at 9 p.m.
From Twitter:
“News Alert: BB premiers August 11th! Who wants to watch the finale with me and thousands of others in a cemetery? Details coming soon.”
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) April 17, 2013
AMC made the initial announcement at its upfront event today for advertisers.
