'Breaking Bad' Will Return To AMC In August

Kirsten Acuna
breaking bad bryan cranston aaron paul

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul announced on Twitter the final eight episodes of AMC’s hit series will debut August 11 at 9 p.m.

From Twitter:

“News Alert: BB premiers August 11th! Who wants to watch the finale with me and thousands of others in a cemetery? Details coming soon.”

AMC made the initial announcement at its upfront event today for advertisers.

