'Breaking Bad' Will Return To AMC In August

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul announced on Twitter the final eight episodes of AMC’s hit series will debut August 11 at 9 p.m.



From Twitter:

“News Alert: BB premiers August 11th! Who wants to watch the finale with me and thousands of others in a cemetery? Details coming soon.”

AMC made the initial announcement at its upfront event today for advertisers.

