Here's When You Can Watch The New Season Of 'Arrested Development'

We finally know when the fourth season of “Arrested Development” will air on Netflix.



Sunday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m.

Netflix announced the return of the popular series, which was first cancelled by FOX in 2006, will also be extended to 15 episodes.

Originally, the streaming site was set to air 10 episodes of the comedy. Netflix announced last December that the series would have a 14-episode run.

All 15 episodes of the series will launch May 26.

The series return is reported to be short-lived as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed at an investors conference February that “Arrested Development” won’t get a second season on Netflix.

