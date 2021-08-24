Your pandemic unemployment benefits end soon. Here’s when the $300 per week goes away.

Carlos Ponce joins a protest in in Miami Springs, Florida, asking senators to continue unemployment benefits past July 31, 2020. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In September, federal unemployment benefits will be winding down for good across the country.

While benefits technically expire on September 6, recipients can generally only claim them through September 4.

Here’s when benefits expire in all of the states that haven’t cut off them yet.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Federal unemployment benefits are set to wind down in just a few weeks. The suite of programs – which include the additional $US300 ($AU414) in weekly benefits – were last extended in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan stimulus package.

However, even as millions of workers stand to lose benefits completely, an extension looks increasingly unlikely. And, while the benefits technically expire on September 6, many workers may not actually receive benefits through that date.

That’s because September 6 is a Monday, and unemployment is claimed by the week – which means jobless workers will not be able to claim the week that comes after September 6. Instead, they’ll only be able to claim benefits for the week prior, since states generally set their weekly claim end dates for Saturday or Sunday. There was a similar gap for recipients of the additional $US600 ($AU828) weekly last summer.

Of course, that September cut-off only applies to states that have not already opted out of federal programs. Twenty-six states cut off benefits early (although some have temporarily won them back). Here’s when those benefits go away for recipients in states that still have benefits.

California

The week ending September 4

Colorado

The week ending September 4

Connecticut

The week ending September 4

Delaware

The week ending September 4

Hawaii

The week ending September 4

Illinois

September 4

Indiana*

While Indiana’s benefits were technically halted early, they will still expire on the week ending September 4, following a lawsuit.

Kansas

The week ending September 4

Kentucky

The week ending September 4

Maine

The week ending September 4

Maryland*

Maryland also temporarily won back benefits, and they will expire the week ending September 4

Massachusetts

The week ending September 4

Michigan

The week ending September 4

Minnesota

The week ending September 4

Nevada

Midnight on September 4

New Jersey

The week ending September 4

New Mexico

The week ending September 4

New York

The week ending September 5

North Carolina

The week ending September 4

Oregon

The week ending September 4

Pennsylvania

The week ending September 4

Rhode Island

The week ending September 4

Vermont

The week ending September 4

Virginia

The week ending September 4

Washington

The week ending September 4

Wisconsin

The week ending September 4

Are you an unemployed worker with a story to share? Email this reporter at [email protected]