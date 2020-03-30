The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have reportedly been rescheduled to start in July 2021

Associated Press A man near the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo last Tuesday.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has officially been rescheduled to start on July 23, 2021, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the Japanese broadcaster TBS.

The games were originally planned to start July 24 of this year, but they were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 35,000 people worldwide.

BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to July 23, 2021 — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) March 30, 2020

The International Olympic Committee did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment. The IOC declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, the outlet said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the IOC’s president, Thomas Bach, agreed in recent weeks to postpone the games, with Bach saying the decision was made to “safeguard the health of the athletes and everybody involved in the Olympic Games.”

