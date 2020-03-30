The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have reportedly been rescheduled to start in July 2021

- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially been rescheduled for July 23, 2021, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the Japanese broadcaster TBS.
- The games were originally planned to start on July 24 of this year, but they were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on the postponement in recent weeks.
- The International Olympic Committee did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.
The International Olympic Committee did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment. The IOC declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, the outlet said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the IOC’s president, Thomas Bach, agreed in recent weeks to postpone the games, with Bach saying the decision was made to “safeguard the health of the athletes and everybody involved in the Olympic Games.”
