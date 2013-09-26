Now Is The Worst Time To Buy An IPad

AP Don’t be this guy.

Whatever you do over the next month or so, don’t buy a new iPad.

That’s because Apple is gearing up to announce new iPad models, including a new full-sized iPad and an iPad Mini, very soon. There have been some whispers that the announcement will happen on October 15, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the usual plugged-in Apple reporters.

Last year, Apple announced the iPad Mini and a minor improvement to the full-sized iPad in mid-October. The devices launched in late October. It’s reasonable to assume that there will be another new iPad announcement around the same time this year.

So what will the new iPads be able to do?

There have been several leaks over the last few months of the new full-sized iPad. It will likely be redesigned to looks similar to the iPad Mini. That means it’ll be thinner and have a narrower border around the screen.

Other reports suggest that the iPad Mini will get an update with the super-sharp Retina display. That’d be a good move since other smaller tablets like Google’s Nexus 7 and Amazon’s Kindle Fire HDX already have screens that are better than the one on the current iPad Mini.

The only hiccup with the new iPad Mini could be price. Some have suggested that if Apple gives the iPad Mini a Retina display, the price will go up from the $US329 starting point.

