When Chief Executives Share Company News on Facebook

RealNetworks, an online media pioneer that is trying to turn itself around, told employees on Tuesday that it would lay off 14 per cent of them, or about 160 people over the next seven months, starting with 80 right away. Instead of trying to keep his e-mail to the staff a secret, though, Rob Glaser, the founder of RealNetworks and its interim chief executive, cut and pasted it onto his Facebook page.



RealNetworks made the layoffs public through filings with securities regulators, but the e-mail Mr. Glaser shared online provided a clearer window into the emotional impact of the layoffs.

