Central Bankers Have Gone 'Mean Girls' On Each Other -- Here's What They're Probably Saying

Shane Ferro
DraghiREUTERS/John Schults‘I can’t help it that I’m so popular.’

High school never ends.

On Friday, Reuters reported that relations between ECB president Mario Draghi and German leaders, most notably Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann “is totally rotten, it’s beyond repair.” The feud over how to steer the European economy has become personal, according to the wire service.

This story led to a flurry of jokes about central bankers behaving like mean girls. Thanks to Nick Bunker, we were left thinking: what if central bankers were set to quotes from “Mean Girls”?

And thus a brief slideshow was born.

'I hear her hair's insured for $10,000.'

When Mario Draghi and Fed chair Janet Yellen get together, they probably don't gossip.

'On Wednesdays we wear pink.'

IMF head Christine Lagarde speaks to Mario Draghi.

'I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me, but I can't help it that I'm popular.'

Mario Draghi and Jens Weidmann reportedly have a relationship that's now 'totally rotten.'

'Why are you so obsessed with me?'

Draghi wishes German finance minister Wolfgang Schlaeube would stop bank bashing.

'Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen!'

And neither is European QE, if German president Angela Merkel has anything to say about it.

'I have this theory that if you cut off all her hair she'd look like a British man.'

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks to Draghi. This is probably not a theory he has.

'Is butter a carb?'

Jens Weidmann and Wolfgang Schlaeube are probably discussing some matter of the German economy that's relatively important.

'That's so fetch!'

No word on Draghi's relationship with French president Francois Hollande.

'I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy.'

US Secretary of State John Kerry is amused by Merkel.

'I, like, invented her, you know what I mean?'

Lagarde speaks to Fed chair Janet Yellen.

'I don't think that my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this.'

BoE governor Mark Carney

'Don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang.'

Lagarde and Draghi both have their share of haters.

'I can't help it that I'm so popular.'

Well, at least outside of Germany.

The Silliest Reason In History To Sell Your Stocks »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.