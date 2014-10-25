Central Bankers Have Gone 'Mean Girls' On Each Other -- Here's What They're Probably Saying

REUTERS/John Schults ‘I can’t help it that I’m so popular.’

High school never ends.

On Friday, Reuters reported that relations between ECB president Mario Draghi and German leaders, most notably Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann “is totally rotten, it’s beyond repair.” The feud over how to steer the European economy has become personal, according to the wire service.

This story led to a flurry of jokes about central bankers behaving like mean girls. Thanks to Nick Bunker, we were left thinking: what if central bankers were set to quotes from “Mean Girls”?

And thus a brief slideshow was born.

