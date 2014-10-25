Central Bankers Have Gone 'Mean Girls' On Each Other -- Here's What They're Probably Saying

REUTERS/John Schults‘I can’t help it that I’m so popular.’
High school never ends.
On Friday, Reuters reported that relations between ECB president Mario Draghi and German leaders, most notably Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann “is totally rotten, it’s beyond repair.” The feud over how to steer the European economy has become personal, according to the wire service.
This story led to a flurry of jokes about central bankers behaving like mean girls. Thanks to Nick Bunker, we were left thinking: what if central bankers were set to quotes from “Mean Girls”?
And thus a brief slideshow was born.
When Mario Draghi and Fed chair Janet Yellen get together, they probably don't gossip.
Mario Draghi and Jens Weidmann reportedly have a relationship that's now 'totally rotten.'
Draghi wishes German finance minister Wolfgang Schlaeube would stop bank bashing.
And neither is European QE, if German president Angela Merkel has anything to say about it.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks to Draghi. This is probably not a theory he has.
Jens Weidmann and Wolfgang Schlaeube are probably discussing some matter of the German economy that's relatively important.
US Secretary of State John Kerry is amused by Merkel.
'I don't think that my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this.'
BoE governor Mark Carney
Lagarde and Draghi both have their share of haters.
