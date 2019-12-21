Babies should not sleep on their stomach until they can roll over

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images Rolling over on their own marks a major milestone in their development.

Each year, an estimated 3,500 infants die of sleep-related accidents. So, it’s no wonder, with warnings of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), that parents want to make the safest choices for their sleeping baby. For example, when it’s OK to let your baby sleep face down on their stomach.

When babies can sleep on their stomachs



“In terms of when you can turn babies over, it’s not when you can turn them over, it’s when they turn over,” says Charles I. Shubin, MD, FAAP, a paediatrician with Mercy Family Care Physicians.

Babies will start to turn over in bed by around four to six months of age. This marks a milestone in their development because it means that their leg, trunk, arm, and neck muscles are getting stronger. Therefore, they’re strong enough to reposition themselves into a safe sleeping position, even if they end up on their stomachs. And you don’t need to return them to their back.

In fact, the more they roll over the better. Because the act of rolling over allows your baby to strengthen their neck muscles and gain better head control. Another way to strengthen their neck and shoulder muscles is with tummy time, where you place them on their stomach for a few minutes at a time. However, a baby should never be left in this position unsupervised.

“As they get better head control, they can move their head so that their face isn’t buried into the mattress,” says Shubin.

That being said, you may notice that your baby prefers to sleep on their stomach. However, don’t actively start placing them on their stomach to sleep until they are at least one year old.

“The risk of SIDS decreases at age one, so after that, it is OK for a baby to sleep on their stomach,” says Gina Posner, MD, board-certified paediatrician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Centre. “By this age, babies typically have good head control and can move their heads around enough so that they don’t suffocate.”

The ABCs of sleeping babies



If your baby is younger than four months old, keeping them safe while they sleep is as easy as ABC:

A:Alone. It may sound like a good idea, but you should never place pillows, quilts, comforters, toys, or other objects in your baby’s crib while they sleep for any reason. The US Department of Health and Human Services reports that there’s a chance these items can increase a baby’s risk of SIDS due to suffocation by pressing up against the baby’s face or overheating. No crib bumpers either.

B:On their back. The safest position for a sleeping child under 4 months of age is on their back. At this age, babies who sleep on their stomachs are anywhere from 2 to 13 times more likely to die from SIDS, and babies who sleep on their side are twice as likely.

C:In their crib. In a 2013 systematic review, published in BMJ, researchers found that children younger than 3 months old who shared a bed with their parents were five times more likely to die from SIDS. The risk was even higher when one or both of the parents were smokers, drank alcohol, or did drugs.

