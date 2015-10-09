This is what it looks like when blind people see for the first time

Some types of blindness are curable. Anita and Sonia were both born blind, in poor villages in India. They had their blindness cured with a quick surgery from the nonprofit 20/20/20, which aims to perform those types of surgeries to millions for people who they identify as “needlessly blind,” simply because they aren’t wealthy enough to afford the surgery on their own.

Others can see with the aid of a visual prosthesis. The Argus II, nicknamed the “bionic eye,” holds immense promise for people with a particular kind of blindness, retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that damages light-sensitive cells in the retina.

EnChroma glasses, on the other hand, can fix colour blindness. They increase colour saturation when you look through them, making colour seem richer and more vibrant.

