Julian Assange Calls ABC News Reporter 'Tabloid Schmuck' And Walks Off When Asked About Rape Charges

Julian Assange is apparently not interested in going into the details of the rape charges against him.



During a interview with ABC News reporter Jim Sciutto yesterday Assange walked away from the cameras when Sciutto began describing those charges.

Sciutto: Speaking specifically, and I have to ask you about this, the allegations in Sweden…are you saying there’s been undue influence on the women who’ve made these accusations? Or is it undue influence on the prosecutors? See I was in the courtroom all these times and there was talk of forcibly spreading her legs, holding her down so she couldn’t move.

Assagne: C’mon, c’mon. I’m sorry. C’mon, c’mon. [walks off]

When Sciutto followed him to apologise, saying “I meant no insult by it,” Assagne turned away calling him a “tabloid schmuck.”

For someone who has exhibited tremendous media savvy thus far, this is perhaps not the best way to endear oneself to the press. Video below.

