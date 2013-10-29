Here's What Happens To Your Company When Apple Uses It As An Example In A Product Launch

Apple No one was expecting to see robotic toy cars at this year’s WWDC.

Few companies can play kingmaker as Apple can.

As the owner of the App Store and host to some of the most closely-followed press events in the industry, Apple has the ability to shape the fortunes of companies by deciding who and what to show in its marketing materials and presentations.

From AAA-quality video games to art apps for the iPad, Apple has taken companies with potential and made them huge by providing the kind of exposure only available to one of the biggest players in the tech industry.

