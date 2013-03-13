Why You Still Don't Have Facebook's New News Feed

Photo: Screenshot

Last week Facebook announced a full redesign for its news feed.Some people have access to the new design. Some do not.



If you are one of the people that do not, you may be itching to get access.

Unfortunately, you’re just going to have to sit tight.

Facebook is rolling out the new design gradually, and unfortunately, randomly.

“We want to ensure that the new design is as fast and reliable as possible before we roll it out to everyone,” a Facebook spokesperson told us. “We’ll be gathering feedback in these initial weeks and hope to roll it out to everyone as soon as we can.”

To give yourself a better chance at access, head over to https://www.facebook.com/about/newsfeed and scroll to the bottom of the page. Click the button to request access

We’re not sure how long it is taking Facebook to get through these requests or in what order they are approving them.The new news feed allows users to sort through updates from all friends, people you follow, groups you belong to, photos, games, music, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.