How A Big Wedding Site Tried To Scare A Threatening Startup

When Kellee Khalil was first starting her network of wedding blogs, Loverly, she received a coffee invitation from a business strategist at a top bridal site.



The strategist delivered a not-so-subtle threat.

“We have $70 million to buy competitors just so we can shut them down,” Khalil was told.

It didn’t deter Khalil, who continued building her wedding blog empire. Loverly indexes photos for 35 wedding blogs and 30 million images are viewed on Khalil’s site every month.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Recently* she received another not-so-subtle threat.

The Knot relaunched its website. It looks just like Loverly, down to the colour palette.

Here’s what Loverly looks like:

Here’s what The Knot now looks like:

And here’s what The Knot looked like before today’s redesign:

*We originally wrote that The Knot relaunched its website yesterday. It actually relaunched the look-alike within the past month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.