This guy is famous for his jaw-dropping back flips and stunts -- and he's in a wheelchair

Aaron Fotheringham, 23, is known for doing jaw-dropping skateboard- and BMX-style tricks. The professional extreme sports athlete has broken records and drawn huge crowds from around the globe with his gravity- defying stunts.

The twist? He does it all from a wheelchair.

Fotheringham, also known as “Wheelz,” was born with spina bifida, which left him confined to a wheelchair. Despite his disability, he was always drawn to extreme sports.

At age eight, Wheelz followed his brother to the local skate park; by age 14, he landed the first-ever wheelchair back flip. He’s been riding professionally ever since.

While he has a custom-made chair designed to handle the complex tricks, Wheelz told INSIDER that mastering his stunts was no easy task. A failed flip at a Nitro Circus show knocked him unconscious, and he briefly considered quitting. He also broke his wheelchair attempting a double back flip. However, after a full year of failed attempts, he managed the first-ever double back flip in a wheelchair.

“It’s the hardest right before you succeed,” Wheelz said.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

