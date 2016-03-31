This genius 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved a puzzle with one letter and won $76,000

Every once in a while, “Wheel of Fortune” gets a contestant who seems to know exactly what they’re doing.

That was the case for Robert Santoli, who recently crushed his competitors and won puzzle after puzzle to a $76,000 prize (including two cruises).

He managed to solve a puzzle early on with only one letter, which is exceedingly rare in the game show.

Santoli told TapInto.net that he actually memorized a set of potential clues prior to playing, knowing it would have a nautical theme. And of course, some luck was involved.

Fans are saying he may be the greatest contestant in “Wheel of Fortune” history.

Watch Santoi’s incredible run of wins on “Wheel of Fortune” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

