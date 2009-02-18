Whedon's Dollhouse Bombs On TV, But A Hit On iTunes, Hulu

Buffy-creator Joss Whedon’s new FOX show “Dollhouse” tanked on Friday, earning only 4.7 million viewers and a 2.0 share of adults aged 18 to 49.



But “Dollhouse” is a hit on iTunes, passing “Battlestar Gallactica” as the store’s number one purchased download yesterday. It’s also one of the five most popular episode available on Hulu right now.

For us its just more confirmation of what Heroes creator Tim Krig was getting at the other day: broadcast TV isn’t the right place for Dollhouse’s serialized format.

From a Michael Hirschorn piece in the Atlantic:

The serialized format is “a very flawed way of telling stories on network television right now,” a blogger quoted Kring as saying, “because of the advent of the DVR and online streaming. The engine that drove [serialized TV] was, you had to be in front of the TV [when it aired]. Now you can watch it when you want, where you want, how you want to watch it, and almost all of those ways are superior to watching it on-air.”

On broadcast TV, expect more of this sort of cheap-to-make schlock, already constant in Europe:



