Wheat Still Rising But This Is Nothing Like 2008

Wheat prices continue their dramatic rise powered by a new ban on Russian exports and concerns about weather-related ills hampering production.



But we’re not at the height of wheat’s prices for the last decade, yet. The period from 2007-2008 remains the high for the crop. Notable, however, is wheat’s rise thus far absent from J.P. Morgan’s index, a fact that will surely correct soon.

There is one corporate giant making a killing of the latest developments in wheat and that’s Glencore, the commodities firm where traders called the Russian state to request a ban on exports. They are now getting to re-write their wheat contracts, according to FT Alphaville, based upon force majeur, a rule that voids contracts if actions uncontrollable occur.

Several U.S. companies are also benefiting from the rise in prices and end to Russian exports including Monsanto, according to FT Alphaville.

Wheat’s price continues its dramatic rise this morning, though it has fallen off a bit in early trading.

