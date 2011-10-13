Wheat Plunges 6% After A Surprising USDA Report

Wheat is off a massive 5.75% today dropping to $6.22 per bushel. The crop wiped out the gains it made yesterday but is above its 52-week low of $6.05 per bushel.



The sell-off comes after the USDA reported that global wheat supplies could be 202.37 million metric tons higher than estimated, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, corn is off nearly 2% and soybeans dipped 0.3%.

Here’s the dramatic drop in wheat prices after the USDA report was released this morning:

