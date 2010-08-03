Wheat Prices Surge As Fires Burn Massive Crop In Russia

Brush fires are burning throughout Russia right now, as the country comes to grips with a heat wave that has dried out fields and led to the destruction of homes and lives.



But the fires and heat have also destroyed this year’s wheat crop, sending prices surging. Prices have risen faster than anytime since 1973, according to the Financial Times, with a 50% price increase since June.

And its all about the drought in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. The problems can also be found in Canadian fields, though that is a result of too much rain, rather than too little.

Note: Note the increase from the beginning of July, until now:

Check out the fires now burning in Russia >

