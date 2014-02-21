WhatsApp Cofounder On Snapchat: 'I Don't Give A S--- About This'

The cofounder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, is not particularly impressed by rival messaging app Snapchat.

Here’s what he said about Snapchat to Wired:

“It’s not 100 per cent clear to me what’s working about Snapchat … Great, teenagers can use it to get laid all day long. I don’t care. I’m 42, essentially married with a kid. I don’t give a shit about this. I’m not sexting with random strangers. I send the ‘I love you’s in text. She’s sending me photos of our baby. These are memories. It’s not clear to me that being goofy with Snapchat necessarily creates that level of intimacy. Clearly [Snapchat cofounder] Evan Spiegel only has his pulse on one part of the world. We have a whole wall of stories about people who got to know each other long distance and eventually got married. You’re not going to do this over Snapchat. And people want chat histories. They’re a permanent testimony of a relationship.”

Acton’s new boss, Mark Zuckerberg, disagrees. He reportedly offered $US3 billion to buy Snapchat.

