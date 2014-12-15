WhatsApp Might Be Working On A Web Version Of Its Popular Messaging App

It looks like WhatsApp might be bringing its messaging service to the web.

The rumours started shortly after the the co-founder of rival messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, told TechCrunch that he thought WhatsApp was working on a web version “since they tried to hire our web dev.”

While WhatsApp has yet to make any official mention of a web version of its popular messaging app, a recent discovery by the team at AndroidWorld.nl appears to back up Durov’s suspicions.

Hidden inside the code of a recent WhatsApp update is the mention of “WhatsApp Web.”

In addition to the explicit mention of “WhatsApp Web,” the code also mentions logging in to a web service as well as references to tracking statuses online.

It’s still not definite proof, but it certainly looks like the WhatsApp team is at least exploring some sort of web functionality.

With over 600 million users, WhatsApp is the largest messaging service that still doesn’t offer a web version, as competitors like Line, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat all allow you to message either on your phone or the via the web.

