How to set up WhatsApp Web and use the messaging platform from your computer

WhatsApp’s web version and desktop app offer certain advantages over the mobile app. Tara Moore/Getty Images

You can use WhatsApp Web from your computer’s browser by linking your account through a QR code from the WhatsApp mobile app.

You can also use WhatsApp from your computer by installing the WhatsApp desktop application.

You can open multiple WhatsApp accounts on your computer as long as you use a different browser window for each one.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Most people are familiar with using WhatsApp via a mobile app on their phone, but not everyone is aware that it’s also possible to use WhatsApp on the computer desktop — either in a web browser or using a desktop app. The main difference? You still need to log into WhatsApp on the computer using your WhatsApp mobile app.

How to access WhatsApp Web or the desktop app

There are two ways to access your WhatsApp account on your PC or Mac computer:

Use the web app. Go to web.whatsapp.com in a web browser.

Go to web.whatsapp.com in a web browser. Use the desktop app. Install the WhatsApp desktop app on your Mac or Windows computer from the WhatsApp download page.

Click the link to install WhatsApp on your desktop and follow the installation instructions. Dave Johnson

How to set up and use WhatsApp Web or the desktop app

1. Once you’ve opened the webpage or installed and run the desktop app, you should see a QR code on your computer.

You’ll need to scan the QR code in your WhatsApp mobile app to log in. Dave Johnson

2. Start WhatsApp on your phone.

3. Tap Settings. On iPhone, you’ll find Settings at the bottom right of the screen, but on Android tap the three-dot menu at the top right and then choose Settings in the drop-down menu.

4. To the right of your account name, tap the QR code icon.

Use the QR code icon to log in to your desktop’s WhatsApp. Dave Johnson

5. On the QR code screen, get ready to scan. On iPhone, tap Scan at the bottom of the page; on Android, tap the Scan Code tab at the top.

Point your phone at the QR code on the computer. Dave Johnson

6. Point your phone’s camera at the QR code in WhatsApp on your computer.

7. If this is your first time using WhatsApp on the computer, you will see the Device Login Detected pop-up. Tap Continue and then tap Link a Device.

For a rundown on all the different ways to use WhatsApp, see our guide to the popular messaging app.

How WhatsApp Web differs from the mobile app

Once you’ve linked your computer and mobile app, you should see your WhatsApp Chats page in the web app or desktop app. Everything you do on either the computer or mobile app will be kept in sync and mirrored on the other device. New messages will appear in bold and you’ll hear a notification on your computer. Click any conversation to reply from your computer.

WhatsApp web replicates the chat conversations from your mobile app. Dave Johnson

WhatsApp offers other features on the computer as well:

Click your own account icon to change your profile details like display name and About message.

to change your profile details like display name and About message. Click any contact icon to control your interactions with that user. You can start an audio or video call, for example, mute notifications, block or report the user, and delete the chat.

to control your interactions with that user. You can start an audio or video call, for example, mute notifications, block or report the user, and delete the chat. At the top of the window you can also start a new chat (including start a new group chat) and see starred messages.

There are some significant advantages to using WhatsApp Web or the desktop app. It’s often easier to type using a real mouse and keyboard, for example, and you can keep WhatsApp on the screen, side by side with other windows to copy and paste information into chat messages. And you can easily log into more than one WhatsApp account at the same time just by opening them in different WhatsApp Web browser windows.

On the other hand, be aware that you always need your phone to log into WhatsApp on the computer — there’s no way to use WhatsApp Web without your mobile app.