How to make and receive WhatsApp video calls

You can start a WhatsApp video call from the Calls tab by looking up a contact or from a chat thread.

WhatsApp allows you to take part in a video call with up to eight participants.

If you link the WhatsApp desktop app to your phone, you can send and receive video calls on your computer.

According to Statista, WhatsApp is considered the single most popular global messaging app in the world with about two billion monthly active users – that’s close to one out of every three people on earth. If you count yourself among them, you may want to use the service for video chats in addition to voice calls and text messaging.

How to make and receive a WhatsApp video call on mobile

On both iPhone and Android, you can start a video call from the WhatsApp Calls tab or from the Chat tab.

To place a video call from the Calls tab

1. Tap the Calls tab, located at the bottom of the screen on iPhone and at the top on Android.

2. Tap the New call button, shaped like a phone. It’s at the top on iPhone and at the bottom on Android.

Tap the ‘New call’ button and then choose who you want to video call. Dave Johnson

3. In your list of contacts, find the person you want to call. Tap the video button at the far right of the screen to place the call.

To start a video call from the Chats tab

1. Tap the Chats tab, located at the bottom of the screen on iPhone and at the top on Android.

2. In your list of chat messages, find and tap the chat for the person you want to talk to.

3. At the top of the chat page, tap the video button to start the video call.

There’s a button to launch a video call from the top of every chat. Dave Johnson

Quick tip: WhatsApp does not charge a fee, so WhatsApp calls – both audio and video – are free. Even so, like any online activity, WhatsApp calls rely on the internet, so if you are not connected to a Wi-Fi network, you will use data from your mobile plan. Depending on your plan, that might cost money.



How to switch between WhatsApp video and voice calls during a call

You can switch between voice and video on a WhatsApp call already in progress.

To switch from a voice call to a video call

1. Tap the Video button at the bottom of the screen, shaped like a video camera. It’s always visible on Android, but you might need to tap the iPhone screen (or click the desktop screen) to make the controls appear first.

You can switch back and forth between video and audio on the same call. Dave Johnson

2. The other party will get notified you are switching to video. If your contact chooses to switch, then it becomes a video call. If the other party does nothing or declines the video, it reverts back to a voice call.

To switch from a video call to a voice call

1. Tap the Cancel video button (the video with a slash through it). This disables your video.

2. The other party sees a message that you’ve turned off your video. If he or she also taps the Cancel video button, the call reverts to a voice call. If not, it stays a video call with only one party’s video disabled.

You can switch back and forth between voice and video calls as many times as you like in a call.

How to make a group video call on WhatsApp

One of WhatsApp’s strengths is its ability to handle group video calls with up to eight participants at once. You can launch a group video call several different ways.

From a group or individual chat

1. Tap the Chats tab.

2. In the list of chat messages, tap the chat you want to video call.

3. Tap the Video call button at the top of the screen. The call will start immediately.

4. After the call starts, you can add more people to the video call (up to eight, including yourself). To do that, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap Add participant, then choose the person you want to add to the video call.

Swipe up to add more participants to a call. Dave Johnson

From the Calls tab

1. Tap the Calls tab.

2. Tap the New call button.

3. At the top of the contact list, tap New group call.

4. Select up to seven people and then tap the Video button.

5. After the call starts, you can add more people to the video call (up to eight, including yourself). To do that, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap Add participant, then choose the person you want to add to the video call.

You can convert a one-on-one video call into a group call at any time. When you’re in a call, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap Add participant, then choose the person you want to add to the video call.

How to join a group video call on WhatsApp

If someone includes you in a group video call, you’ll get the invitation when the call starts, but don’t feel pressured to answer right away. Even if you reject the call, you can still get back to it and join the call any time before it ends.

Incoming call

1. When you’re included in a group call, you’ll receive a notification inviting you to join.

2. If you want to accept the call, tap Open. To defer the call, tap Ignore.

3. If you’re joining the call, you’ll see the call menu, where you can preview details about the call including the list of participants. Tap Join.

When someone invites you to a group call, you can see all the participants before choosing to join it. Dave Johnson

Quick tip: Even if you’ve linked your desktop computer to your mobile device, group video call invitations will go to your phone because group video isn’t yet supported on the desktop.



Missed call

If you previously tapped Ignore to defer a video call or you didn’t respond at all, you can still join the video call as long as it’s still in progress.

1. Tap the Calls tab.

2. If the call is still in progress, you’ll see a banner for the call. Tap it to open the call menu screen.

3. Tap Join.

If you miss a video invitation, you can join it later if it’s still in progress. Dave Johnson

How to make a WhatsApp video call on a computer

There are two ways to use WhatsApp on a computer – on a web browser using WhatsApp Web or on the desktop app, if you’ve installed it. Unfortunately, you can only make video calls using the desktop app version of WhatsApp, not the website version.

1. If you haven’t already installed the desktop app, install the WhatsApp Desktop for Windows or Mac.

2. After you install the app, link WhatsApp on your phone to the desktop. To do that, tap the QR code icon at the top-right of the mobile app. Then tap Scan and point your phone’s camera at the QR code on the desktop app. Finally, tap Link a Device to complete the connection.

You’ll need to scan the QR code on the desktop app with the WhatsApp app on your mobile device to use the desktop version. Dave Johnson

3. Open the chat you want to video call and then click the Video call button, shaped like a video camera.

Note: You can only video call individuals on desktop, so you can’t start or join a group chat using the desktop app.



Can you multitask on a WhatsApp video call?

WhatsApp doesn’t limit you to your call when you are in a video chat. Instead, you can multitask while in a WhatsApp call. Here’s what you can do:

Minimize the video window . When in a WhatsApp call, tap the back button (on Android, it’s the downward-facing arrow at the top-left, while it’s the left-facing button on iOS). The video call will continue, but the video will be minimized into a small picture-in-picture video window in the corner of the screen.

. When in a WhatsApp call, tap the button (on Android, it’s the downward-facing arrow at the top-left, while it’s the left-facing button on iOS). The video call will continue, but the video will be minimized into a small picture-in-picture video window in the corner of the screen. Move the video window around . After you minimize the video window, you can drag it around anywhere along the edge of either side of the screen.

. After you minimize the video window, you can drag it around anywhere along the edge of either side of the screen. Do something else in WhatsApp . If you like, you can open other WhatsApp tabs. You can have a text chat while video calling, for example.

. If you like, you can open other WhatsApp tabs. You can have a text chat while video calling, for example. Use a different app on your phone . You can start another app and continue to have a video chat in a small window.

. You can start another app and continue to have a video chat in a small window. Return to a full screen video chat. To make the video go full-screen again (and get the controls to end the call) just tap the video window.

